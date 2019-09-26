World / Crime & Legal

Top U.S. spy official threatened to quit if pressured by White House to stonewall Congress: Washington Post

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The top U.S. spy official threatened to resign over concerns the White House might press him to withhold information from Congress in scheduled testimony on Thursday about a whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, the Post said acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the White House he was not willing to stonewall Congress.

It said the move was partly aimed at forcing the White House to make an explicit legal decision on whether it was going to assert executive privilege over the whistleblower complaint, which Maguire has so far withheld from Congress.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City Wednesday.
'Mafia-style shakedown' call shows Trump asked Ukraine to probe rival even though Zelensky denies it
Facing an impeachment probe in Congress, President Donald Trump was forced Wednesday to release a call transcript showing he had urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate rival Joe Biden — in ...
Journalists raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference Sept. 11 with relatives of some of the 43 missing teacher's college students, in Mexico City. Inter-American Commission Human Rights expert Angela Buitrago said on Wednesda there is new information that might shed light on the fate of the 43 students.
Mexico searching another dump site in case of 43 disappeared students
A member of an international team supporting the search for 43 missing students in southern Mexico says new information has led Mexican authorities to begin working at another garbage dump. Form...
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to the media in Washington in May. The summary of U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call that shows he discussed his political rival Joe Biden with Ukraine's president is "deeply troubling," Romney said on Wednesday.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney calls Trump Ukraine call summary 'deeply troubling'
The summary of U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call showing he pressed Ukraine to investigate his political rival and potential 2020 election adversary, Joe Biden, is "deeply troubling," Republ...

, , , , ,