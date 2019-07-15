Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greets audience members during a campaign stop at Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Saturday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump trails Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in NBC-WSJ poll match-ups

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump trails at least three Democratic hopefuls — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — in theoretical head-to-head matchups for the 2020 general election, a new poll showed.

Biden, the former vice president, held the biggest lead among registered voters in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday: 51 percent to 42 percent, well outside the survey’s margin of error, which was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Sen. Sanders of Vermont led Trump by 50 percent to 43 percent, and Sen. Warren of Massachusetts was up 48 percent to 43 percent. A fourth Democrat, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, was up against Trump by a point, 45 percent to 44 percent.

Biden’s larger lead over Trump was largely due to his stronger performance among independent voters, white people and suburban residents than the rest of the Democratic field.

Trump’s approval rating was at 45 percent against 52 percent who disapprove, broadly unchanged from the last few versions of the NBC/WSJ survey. He was at 89 percent approval among Republicans and had strong support from rural voters, men and older people.

The poll was taken July 7-9 of 800 registered voters, more than half of whom were reached by cell phone.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Syria says militant attack shut down gas pipeline
Militants targeted a gas pipeline in government-controlled central Syria, putting it out of order Sunday, according to state media. The SANA news agency didn't name the attackers. The area in th...
Britain's ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch (center), listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington in January.
Leaked U.K. memo says Trump axed Iran nuclear deal just to spite Obama
A U.K. newspaper has published more leaked memos revealing a British ambassador's blunt assessments of the Trump administration, including one in which the envoy to Washington claimed President Don...
An elderly couple walk past the Berlaymont building, the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels last fall. Research released on Sunday suggests that a healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of developing Alzheimer's even if you've inherited genes that raise your risk for the mind-destroying disease.
A healthy lifestyle seen offsetting genetic risk for Alzheimer's
A healthy lifestyle can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia even if you have genes that raise your risk for these mind-destroying diseases, a large study has found. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greets audience members during a campaign stop at Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Saturday. | REUTERS Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren addresses shouting people who stood up with a large banner while Warren was speaking during a forum sponsored by Netroots, Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. | ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,