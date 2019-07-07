U.S. President Donald Trump returns waves after arriving in Morristown, New Jersey, on Friday. | REUTERS

World

U.S. sent message to Iran after drone downing warning of limited strike: Iranian official

Reuters

DUBAI - The United States conveyed a message to Iran warning of a limited strike against the country the day after its unmanned drone was shot down in the Gulf, Iran’s civil defense agency chief Gholamreza Jalali was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Sunday.

“After the downing of its intruding drone, the United States told us through diplomatic intermediaries that it wanted to carry out a limited operation,” said Jalali who is also a senior commander in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.

“But Iran’s response was that we regard every operation as the beginning of the war.”

A day after the drone was downed in the Gulf, Iranian officials told Reuters on June 21 that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump through Oman warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent. Iranian and U.S. officials denied the report.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hassan Rouhani
Iran ramping up uranium enrichment beyond 2015 deal limits
Iran announced Sunday it will raise its level of uranium enrichment, breaking another limit of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and further heightening tensions between Tehran ...
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras waves at his party's supporters during a pre-election rally in Athens on Friday.
Leftist Alexis Tsipras' days in power appear numbered as Greeks hold snap election
Greeks began voting on Sunday in the first general election since Greece emerged from international bailouts, with runoff polls predicting conservatives will come to power and end four years of lef...
Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York on sex-trafficking charges
Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to la...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump returns waves after arriving in Morristown, New Jersey, on Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,