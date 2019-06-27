Joanna Wronecka, Polish ambassador to the U.N., speaks next to Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Juergen Schulz, United Kingdom Ambassador Karen Pierce, Estonia Ambassador Sven Juergenson, French Ambassador Francois Delattre and Belgian Ambassador Marc Pecsteen, after the U.N. Security Council briefings on implementation of the resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, at the United Nations headquarters in New York Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

United Nations warns U.S. and Iran to not 'sleepwalk' into war

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - United Nations members urged the U.S. and Iran Wednesday to step back from the brink of war and prevent an escalation of tensions.

“Let us not sleepwalk into a military confrontation,” Francois Delattre, the French ambassador to the world body, said in a Security Council debate Wednesday.

The session was infused with concern over threats of war exchanged between Washington and Tehran after Iran shot down a U.S. drone and tankers were attacked near the Persian Gulf. But the official topic of the session was the deteriorating state of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which Security Council members blamed President Donald Trump for renouncing last year.

“The U.S. withdrawal from the agreement last year, and the sanctions adopted by the United States, have opened a very worrying phase of uncertainty,” said Delattre, although he also criticized Iran for its continuing development of ballistic missiles.

European powers are attempting to persuade Iran to continue abiding by the deal after Iranian officials warned that their country would breach the deal’s cap on stockpiles of low-grade uranium by June 27. After the council meeting, European Union members said in a joint statement that Instex, a payment vehicle intended to circumvent U.S. sanctions, was almost ready.

Europe is “extremely concerned about the Iranian announcements regarding its nuclear commitments” and urges Tehran “to refrain from escalatory steps,” the EU members said.

Iranian Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi told the Security Council that his country will move forward with plans to breach the multinational accord because “in practical terms,” the deal “has become an agreement which is being respected only by one party.”

Iran has paid “a heavy price as a result of the U.S. economic war and its so-called maximum pressure policy, including the U.S. attempts to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero and disrupting free trade with Iran,” Ravanchi said.

Tensions have spiked in the Gulf since May, when the Trump administration revoked waivers on the import of Iranian oil, further squeezing its economy. The U.S. has blamed Iran for the spate of attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping choke-point. Iran denied involvement.

Karen Pierce, the U.K. ambassador to the UN, backed the U.S. claims, saying her country was “almost certain” that Iran carried out the attacks. Other nations have stopped short of blaming Iran, with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, saying in Moscow on Wednesday that “honestly, we can’t point the blame at any country because we don’t have evidence.”

Russia, with deep political and economic ties to Iran, has denounced the U.S. effort to increase pressure on Iran and this week backed Tehran’s account that the U.S. drone it shot down was over its airspace.

While urging Iran to stick to the nuclear deal, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Tehran’s frustration was understandable and accused the U.S. of confusing the world with mixed signals, oscillating from Trump’s offers of dialogue to his threats to obliterate Iran.

“Such signals, which even an experienced cryptologist would struggle to decode, can only bring the situation to a point of no return,” Nebenzia said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director Christopher W. Cox speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in April. The NRA's top lobbyist resigned in another sign of infighting within the powerful gun lobby Wednesday. Cox's departure comes just days after the NRA placed him on administrative leave, claiming he was part of a failed attempt to extort the longtime CEO.
NRA splits with PR firm, lobbyist and TV amid infighting
Infighting at the National Rifle Association exploded Wednesday, when the powerful association severed ties with its longtime public relations firm, suspended operations of its fiery online TV stat...
The entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, is seen June 20. Attorneys for a 7-year-old girl in government custody have sent legal notice to the Justice Department demanding her release. An attorney says that for four days her parents have been told she's "in transit," moving from one government facility to the next.
Immigrant parents frantic over daughter, 7, in shifting U.S. custody
Almost a week after an inconsolable 7-year-old girl called her dad, sobbing, from inside a Texas Border Patrol station, the father says he still hasn't been able to see her. He stayed up nights as ...
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, reacts to receiving a gift bag from trust chief executive officer Tim Sigsworth during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust in London to learn about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness in London on Wednesday.
U.K.'s Prince William says it's fine for his kids to be gay
Britain's Prince William said on Wednesday it would be absolutely fine if one of his children was gay but admitted he was worried about the persecution and hatred they might face because of their r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Joanna Wronecka, Polish ambassador to the U.N., speaks next to Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Juergen Schulz, United Kingdom Ambassador Karen Pierce, Estonia Ambassador Sven Juergenson, French Ambassador Francois Delattre and Belgian Ambassador Marc Pecsteen, after the U.N. Security Council briefings on implementation of the resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, at the United Nations headquarters in New York Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,