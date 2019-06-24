Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington June 19. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Trump says he did not threaten to demote Fed chief Jerome Powell: NBC interview

Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” news program that he has the power to demote Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell but has not threatened to do so.

“I didn’t ever threaten to demote him,” Trump said. “I’d be able to do that if I wanted to, but I haven’t suggested that.”

Trump has been pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates for months, a campaign that began last October when he said the U.S. central bank had “gone crazy” under Powell after several rate hikes.

The Fed on Wednesday said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month. The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for now.

A day later, Trump said that the Fed should have lowered rates sooner, but “you can’t win ’em all.” He added that eventually Powell “will do what’s right, perhaps. Let’s see what he does.”

Bloomberg reported on June 18 that the White House counsel’s office in February had explored the possibility of stripping the Fed chairmanship from Powell and demoting him to a member of the Fed board of governors.

In the “Meet the Press” interview recorded on Friday, Trump repeated that he was “not happy” with Powell’s actions. “No I don’t think he’s doing a good job.”

Trump said former President Barack Obama had a Federal Reserve chairman “that kept rates very low. I had somebody that raised the rates very rapidly. Too much. He made a mistake.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nomura CEO to face shareholders after call for his ouster
Nomura Holdings Inc.'s besieged chief executive is counting on recent concessions made to investors to survive a call for his ouster at a shareholder meeting on Monday. But the moves last week t...
A Huawei company logo is displayed at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 17.
FedEx again botches delivery of Huawei package to U.S.; China paper says retaliation threatened
FedEx Corp. said on Sunday an operational error prevented a Huawei Technologies package from being delivered to the United States, just weeks after the U.S. delivery company said an error led to th...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in 2013. Facebook's plan to create a digital currency used across the world is already raising concern with financial regulators and privacy experts.
Guardians of money bristle at Mark Zuckerberg's new financial order
Facebook Inc. was hours away from the formal announcement of its ambitious foray into financial services, but French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was already broadcasting his discontent. 'It'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington June 19. | REUTERS

, , , ,