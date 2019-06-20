House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif (right), joined by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member, opens a hearing on politically motivated fake videos and manipulated media, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 13. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Adam Schiff: 'Time and patience are running out' for Robert Mueller testimony

Reuters

NEW YORK - Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday said U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller must testify before Congress about his Russia investigation.

“In terms of Bob Mueller, he is going to have to testify. And, he can testify voluntarily or he can testify under subpoena, but it is going to have to happen,” the prominent congressman said at a National Press Club event in Washington.

“I don’t think a two-year investigation of this magnitude, followed by a written report and a 10-minute statement without questions, satisfactorily answers the many, many questions we have about the investigation,” Schiff said, adding “time and patience are running out on that front.”

Mueller’s report, released publicly in April, found Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and that Trump’s election campaign had multiple contacts with Russian officials. But the report found insufficient evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Moscow.

The report, which was partially redacted, also outlined instances in which the Republican president tried to interfere with Mueller’s investigation but declined to make a judgment on whether that amounted to obstruction of justice.

Attorney General William Barr said there was insufficient evidence in Mueller’s report to conclude that Trump obstructed justice, but some Democrats have said the president should be removed from office through impeachment proceedings because of Mueller’s findings.

Schiff also criticized Trump for saying in a recent ABC News interview that he would see nothing wrong in accepting damaging information on a U.S. political opponent if it were offered to his re-election campaign by a foreign government.

Trump’s comments sent a message to the Russians that they “are free to intervene in the next election as long as they intervene on the president’s side, and he will not have the guts to call them out on it,” Schiff said. “He may even be grateful.”

Schiff also warned of Russia potentially interfering in the November 2020 election, saying Moscow could try to damage Democratic Party presidential candidates by disseminating forged documents or altered videos of them known as “deepfakes.”

Other nations, like North Korea, or even U.S. citizens could also adopt those tactics and seek to influence the election, Schiff said.

“We speed towards the 2020 elections in an environment in which there are new technologies like deepfakes that are potentially hugely disruptive, and even less attributable than a hacking and dumping operation, and we are not nearly as prepared as we should be,” Schiff said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iraqi soldiers sit on a tank at the entry of the Zubair oilfield after a rocket struck the site of residential and operations headquarters of several oil companies in the Burjesia area, in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday.
Iran suspected as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq, prompting staff evacuations
A rocket hit a site in southern Iraq used by foreign oil companies on Wednesday, including U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil, wounding three people and threatening to further escalate U.S.-Iran tensions...
Graffiti by Sudanese opposition is painted on a wall near the defense ministry in Khartoum Wednesday. Sudan's military council is urging protest leaders to resume negotiations on the transition of power, but says talks "should not be preconditioned."
Sudan's army calls for unconditional talks with protesters
Sudan's military council on Wednesday urged opposition leaders to resume negotiations on the transition of power, without preconditions, but the comments could further complicate the already stalle...
Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses patrons and media during a visit to the Stonewall Inn Tuesdayin New York. Biden paid a visit to the Stonewall Inn ahead of the 50th anniversary of an uprising that helped spark the gay rights movement.
Joe Biden under fire from rivals for remarks about 'civility' with segregationists
Former Vice President Joe Biden came under sharp criticism from some of his Democratic presidential rivals on Wednesday for remarks he made this week about his time working civilly with segregation...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif (right), joined by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member, opens a hearing on politically motivated fake videos and manipulated media, on Capitol Hill in Washington June 13. | AP

, , , , ,