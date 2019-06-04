Pedestrians cross a road in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo in May of last year. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Japan's policy guidelines call for more stimulus next year amid concerns over global protectionism

Reuters

Japan should deploy expansive fiscal stimulus “without hesitation” next year if overseas economies pose downside risks to growth, a draft of the government’s annual economic policy road map showed on Tuesday.

The government is expected to finalize by the middle of the month the policy road map, which is used to compile the budget for next fiscal year.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government already has plans to roll out tax breaks, shopping vouchers and public works spending to offset the blow expected from a nationwide sales tax increase scheduled for October.

Opening the door to even more stimulus spending next year highlights policymakers’ concerns that trade protectionism will continue to weigh on the global economy for some time, requiring additional measures to prop up growth.

The draft of the annual policy blueprint made no mention of delaying the sales tax hike, to 10% from 8%, but some ruling party lawmakers and advisers are urging the government to scrap the plan.

Japan needs the extra tax revenue to pay for rising welfare costs, but a bruising trade war between the United States and China has shaken policymakers’ confidence in the Japanese economy.

The draft, which comes days before a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Japan on the weekend, also called on the group to take pre-emptive measures against economic crises.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A bartender serves Heineken beer in Tokyo on Tuesday. Heineken Kirin K.K. expects demand for beer to surge during the Rugby World Cup due to the many fans who are due to visit from overseas to watch the tournament.
Heineken expecting 70% sales bump in Japan during Rugby World Cup
The company that makes and distributes Heineken beer in Japan said Tuesday it is eyeing a year-on-year sales rise of about 70 percent between September and November, when the country will be hostin...
A woman walks past a Google sign in San Francisco May 1. The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are moving to investigate Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple over their aggressive business practices, and the House Judiciary Committee has announced an antitrust probe of unidentified technology companies.
Top tech execs will be asked to testify in U.S. House probe
Leaders of big tech companies will be asked to testify as part of an investigation into whether the companies misuse their massive market power, the head of the U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee le...
A protester holds a banner about the NHS during a demonstration against the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in central London Tuesday.
After backlash, Trump U-turns on targeting U.K. health service in trade talks
U.S. President Donald Trump backtracked on comments that Britain's public health service should be on the table in future post-Brexit trade talks between the two countries, after Prime Minister The...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pedestrians cross a road in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo in May of last year. | BLOOMBERG

, ,