Trump tees off North Korea missive likely to unnerve Abe as pair showcases close ties on the links

Under an unseasonably hot sun, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump hit the links for a round of golf Sunday, as the pair looked to further cement what is perhaps Trump’s closest relationship with a foreign leader.

But just over an hour ahead of the mercurial Trump’s arrival at the Mobara Country Club course in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, the U.S. leader was already teeing off his own missives on Twitter — words that were likely to unnerve Abe.

Playing down recent short-range missile tests by North Korea while praising leader Kim Jong Un and taking a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner among a slew of Democratic candidates looking to challenge him in the 2020 White House election, Trump said that the North had “fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.”

While the U.S. president and top White House officials have repeatedly pointed to the absence of longer-range ballistic missile tests by the North, it has been precisely those “small weapons” — many capable of striking Japan — and the seeming lack of concern for them by the White House that have left Tokyo unnerved.

But despite Trump’s apparent optimism that a deal can be reached with Kim, talks with Pyongyang over relinquishing its nuclear arsenal have remained deadlocked since the collapse of Trump’s second summit with Kim in Hanoi in late February.

Evidence of the loggerheads was on full display Friday, a day ahead of Trump’s arrival in Tokyo, when a spokesman for the North’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the U.S. side, warning of a “fiercer” response and saying that the nuclear talks “will never be resumed” unless Washington halts what Pyongyang said were “hostile acts” and demands of “unilateral disarmament.”

It was the most recent of a spate of high-level warnings from Pyongyang demanding U.S. concessions at the bargaining table, warnings that Trump has all but ignored, but which have “disturbed” some of Trump’s “people,” including hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, who said the previous day that there was “no doubt” the launches had contravened United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his tweet earlier, Trump also took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner in the race to challenge him in his 2020 re-election bid, appearing to enjoy a commentary in the North’s state-run media last week that blasted Biden for allegedly insulting Kim.

Trump said he had “smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” the U.S. leader wrote, misspelling Biden’s name in a first tweet and correcting it in a later post.

Prior to Trump’s arrival for his first state visit to Japan, some observers had said the North could test-fire another missile as a means of getting the president’s attention during his four-day trip.

But as of Sunday morning, the skies remained cloudless and missile-free — a perfect, albeit hot day for Trump and Abe to partake in the sport that their bromance has grown under: golf.

Appearing overdressed on a day when the mercury was forecast to hit a high of more than 30 degrees, Abe, wearing white trousers and blue sport coat, met Trump, dressed in a red sweater and black trousers with a red USA cap, on the course in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, where just a day earlier a powerful earthquake shook the area.

Following breakfast at the clubhouse, the two leaders, joined by pro golfer Isao Aoki. Before wrapping up, a grinning Abe later posted a selfie of him and a smiling Trump on the course to his official Twitter account, welcoming the U.S. president on his first state visit and vowing to “make the Japan-U.S. alliance even more unwavering in the new Reiwa Era.”



And while it was unclear if there were any winners or losers in the round of golf, Abe appeared to be winning on at least one front — trade — with Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, saying that Trump had said he would wait until after the July Upper House elections “before really pushing” for a bilateral deal with Japan.

The news came after Trump told a meeting with business leaders Saturday evening that while Japan “has had a substantial edge for many, many years” on trade, Washington and Tokyo were “hard at work” negotiating a new bilateral deal that he said would benefit both countries.

“With this deal we hope to address the trade imbalance, remove barriers to United States exports, and ensure fairness and reciprocity in our relationship. And we’re getting closer,” he said, according to a transcript of his speech.

The Trump administration has been threatening Japan with new tariffs on imports of cars and auto parts on national security grounds. Trump has suggested he will impose tariffs if the U.S. can’t extract concessions from Japan. In April, Japan’s trade surplus with the U.S. surged 17.7 percent to ¥723 billion.

Later in the day, the two leaders were to take in the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, where security will be beefed up to its unprecedented levels — with bodyguards even on alert to protect Trump from flying cushions tossed by excited fans, according to media reports.

Trump will present the “U.S. President’s Cup” — a massive trophy weighing about 30 kg and measuring some 1.4 meters — to the tournament champion, rank-and-filer Asanoyama, who clinched his first title Saturday.



On Monday, the serious diplomacy begins, with Trump set to be the first foreign leader to meet new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after his father’s abdication, the first in more than 200 years. And on Tuesday, the final day of Trump’s visit, in what experts say is part of a concerted effort to demonstrate strong ties, Trump and Abe are scheduled to board the Kaga — Japan’s largest warship along with its sister ship, the Izumo — at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.