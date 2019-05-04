National

Cheers and screams as Japan's Emperor Naruhito greets the public for the first time since accession

Reuters

Cheers and screams filled the air in Tokyo on Saturday as Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako made their first greetings to an ecstatic public in their new roles, three days after the emperor ascended the throne following the country’s first abdication in two centuries.

People queued for hours to see the new emperor and his family stand on a palace balcony and wave to the gathered crowds. Normally such greetings take place during the New Year’s holiday and on the emperor’s birthday.

“I pray for your health and happiness,” said the emperor, reading prepared remarks. “And I sincerely wish for further development of our nation by going hand in hand with other nations and seeking global peace.”

Empress Masako, wearing a yellow dress and hat, waved and smiled to the crowds along with other imperial family members.

They will greet the crowds six times on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The emperor’s 85-year-old father, now known as Emperor Emeritus Akihito, abdicated on Tuesday, nearly three years after he first expressed fears that his advancing age might make it difficult for him to perform official duties.

Pledging to work as a symbol of the people, Emperor Naruhito, 59, was formally invested as emperor the day after.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito became emperor in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, which set off an extended period of mourning throughout Japan, but the mood has been completely different this time.

Clubs held countdowns on Tuesday night, fireworks rocketed into the air and stores held special sales to honor Reiwa, the era name under which the new emperor will reign. Hundreds of couples rushed to city offices to register their marriage.

The festive mood, which many compared to New Year’s, has been fed by an unprecedented 10-day Golden Week holiday that observers expect will bring an economic boost to Japan’s sluggish economy.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Nam Gwan-pyo
New South Korean lawmaker group plans fence-mending visit to Japan; Nam Gwan-pyo named new ambass...
Moon Hee-sang, speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, has set up a group of lawmakers to beef up interchanges with Japanese politicians, the office of the assembly's press secretary announc...
The mother of a Maritime Self-Defense Force member who killed himself after being bullied by a superior officer speaks to reporters in April 2014 after the Tokyo High Court ordered the government and the officer to pay damages.
Japanese Defense Ministry mulls further steps against power harassment as SDF recruiters struggle
The Defense Ministry plans this summer to compile a set of measures to prevent power harassment, a senior ministry official said Friday. The ministry believes existing measures have been...
Smoke emerges from the Nakadake crater of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture after a small eruption Friday.
Mount Aso belches smoke over Kyushu in first eruption since mid-April
A small eruption on Mount Aso shot smoke as high as 1,600 meters over Kyushu on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said. The eruption in Kumamoto Prefecture was the first since the small ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet well-wishers during their first public appearance in their new roles at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday. | REUTERS Well-wishers wait in line to enter the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Saturday before the first public appearance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in their new roles. | REUTERS

, , , ,