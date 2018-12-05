Costs related to Japan’s hotter summers being factored into the budget for the 2020 Games

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday said the increased costs associated with preventing heat injuries to athletes and spectators amid Japan’s increasingly hotter summers are being factored into the budget, which they promise they can still balance.

At a news conference in Tokyo, John Coates, vice president of the International Olympic Committee said that issues surrounding weather conditions during the July to August period and transportation during the Tokyo Games have been primary topics of debate in recent months.

To diminish risks to the health of athletes, the organizers have decided to move the starting times of mountain bike races one hour later than previously planned. Under the proposed schedule change, the races will be held from 3 p.m. to 5. p.m.

All morning rugby matches, meanwhile, will start from 9 a.m., 90 minutes earlier than previously planned.

Although the starting time for the marathon race has not yet been decided, Coates said the organizers may move it from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The discussions on time changes follow a recent spate of record-setting summer temperatures in Japan where the mercury rose above 40 degrees in Tokyo and other areas, a trend that has the government very concerned.

“This was an abnormal period it was a period when there was an impact on the population at large with this heat and so it was the abnormality that highlighted it the sorts of measures that will increase the cost,” Coates said.

He said the organizers in a revised draft budget have included funding for new measures such as shading for spectators, mechanisms to spray water on marathon runners along their course and nonreflective pavement to lower temperatures.

More medical resources will also be made available, Coates said.

The organizers said, however, they were also able to cut some costs, having found savings of ¥2.2 billion for venues and ¥2.1 billion in operating costs.

“Overall we’re confident the balanced budget will be achieved,” Coates said, while assuring that efforts would continue to reduce additional costs before the opening ceremony scheduled for July 24, 2020.

He said the organizers managed to secure $100 million in funding from sponsors, adding that the committee was working to ensure the proposed budget will not exceed the previously announced figure. The organizers will announce the new budget proposal on Dec. 21.

In December 2017, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games estimated the total costs for the 2020 Games at ¥1.35 trillion.

Wednesday’s announcement comes amid heated debate over the actual cost of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Earlier in the year, The Board of Audit of Japan concluded the cost could reach ¥3 trillion and revealed that the central government had spent some ¥801.1 billion on 286 state projects linked to the games between fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2017.

Summarizing his current visit, Coates praised the overall progress made in preparation for the event and gave assurances the organizers were on track “to deliver spectacular Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

“We’re very clear that Tokyo 2020 has moved into the operational phase,” he said.

Since late November, IOC members have been inspecting the planned venues including in Fukushima, where baseball and softball matches will be held.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games shared complimentary comments from IOC President Thomas Bach, quoting him as saying that “such progress two years before the event had not been seen in any of host countries before.”

The organizers said that as of Tuesday, over 100,000 people have signed up to assist athletes and spectators as volunteers during the games.

Coates said the figures are “an indication of interest” in how many people are excited about taking part in the games.