The year 2025 will see many milestones marked in Japan. First and foremost, it’s 昭和100年 (Shōwa hyaku-nen), the 100th anniversary of the Showa Era, which dates back two 元号 (gengō, imperial era names) — since 2019 we’ve been in the 令和時代 (Reiwa jidai, Reiwa Era) and prior to that was the 平成時代 (Heisei jidai, Heisei Era) from 1989-2019. The actual 昭和元年 (Showa gannen, first year of Showa) began Dec. 25, 1926.

Other 記念 (ki’nen, anniversaries) coming in 2025 include 戦後80年 (sengo hachijū-nen), 80 years since the end of the 第二次世界大戦 (dai-niji sekai taisen, World War II). In addition, this year — today, in fact — marks the 30th anniversary of 阪神淡路大震災 (Hanshin Awaji daishinsai, the Great Hanshin Earthquake), which struck near Kobe and Osaka on Jan. 17, 1995.

The start of a new year also means the media, various experts and astrologers will be making 予想 (yosō, predictions) about what might come in the months ahead. Many of these will likely be related to Japan’s aging population, which hits a rather important milestone in 2025.