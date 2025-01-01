A transformative 12 months lie ahead as we leave the fearless Year of the Dragon and enter the visionary Year of the Snake (though China starts its zodiac from Jan. 29).

Unlike the Year of the Dragon, which was associated with yang (the active principle of the universe in ancient Chinese philosophy, characterized by activity and dynamism and associated with warmth and brightness), the Year of the Snake is a year of the contrasting principle of yin. Linked with qualities such as stillness, darkness and coolness, yin is said to encourage introspection, nurturing and healing in 2025, a slowdown from the ambitious, assertive energy of 2024, according to astrologers.

“The snake is markedly different from the dragon, which is authoritative, bold and commanding. On the contrary, the snake is associated with wisdom, calmness, patience and subtle strength,” says Jupiter Lai, a Hong Kong-based astrologer of both the Chinese and Western traditions. The snake’s yin energy, she adds, will manifest “persistence, vitality and refinement, reflecting a year that encourages people to approach and overcome challenges with peaceful resilience and focus.”