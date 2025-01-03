明けましておめでとうございます (Akemashite omedetō gozaimasu, Happy New Year)! It’s January, and that means a lot of us will have made 新年の抱負 (shinnen no hōfu, new year’s resolutions/aspirations).

Hopefully, some of you will resolve to work hard to improve your Japanese this year. It’s not only Japanese learners who read this column, however. 日本語教師 (Nihongo kyōshi, Japanese language instructors) like myself often use it to spark ideas for new lessons.

今、教師に求められていることは何でしょうか (Ima, kyōshi ni motomerarete-iru koto wa nani deshō ka, What are teachers expected to do nowadays?) This week, I thought I would try to discover some innovative approaches to language teaching and take the time to talk to my peers concerning new ways they’re teaching their classes. That way, maybe any instructors reading can start their year off on the right foot.