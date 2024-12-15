It’s that time of year again: The stores are filled with Christmas cakes, festive cookies and other delectable baked goods. But what if you feel like baking your own goodies to treat your friends and family, or just yourself?

In Japan, ovens do not come as standard equipment in kitchens, especially in small rental apartments meant for singles and couples. However, it is possible to make simple baked goods with just a stovetop at your disposal.

The recipe below is for a classic American treat — a chocolate walnut brownie — that is "baked" on the stove. I have used a rectangular tamagoyaki pan, which is used to make rolled omelettes for bentos, but if you don't have one, you can also make this brownie in a small, round frying pan and cut it into wedges. The key is to cook at a very low temperature so that everything slowly steams before setting into a dense, fudge-like texture. Dusting the surface with icing sugar will give it a suitably festive look perfect for a post-Christmas dinner dessert.