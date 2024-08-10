Multiple regions across Japan are now seeing temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius, and with each year competing against the last for new record highs, what is a runner in this increasingly sweltering country to do?

Should we be resigned to spend our summers exercising indoors? Many community center gyms have treadmills in air-conditioned facilities that can be used for a mere ¥500 entrance fee, but one of the conveniences of running has always been its near-universal accessibility — you need only step into the right shoes, get yourself outside and start moving.

Just take the summer off and start running again when autumn comes around, I can hear some of you saying. For many runners, consistency is a critical component of the entire experience. It allows us to measure our progress and manage our fitness, and the so-called runner’s high and other mental health benefits of regular sessions lose most if not all of their effectiveness if running is no longer an option for several months out of the year.