Xander Soren’s journey to becoming a boutique Pinot Noir wine producer began in an improbable place: the bustling tech world of Silicon Valley.

In the early 2000s, Soren was part of the team at Apple that launched iTunes, the first iPod and the innovative music production software GarageBand. But Soren’s love for wine had been blossoming since his university days in Madison, Wisconsin, where the keen guitarist spent hazy nights drinking wine with a cohort of like-minded musicians.

“Back then, Pinot Noir was always my favorite wine to order,” Soren recalls.