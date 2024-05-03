Have you prepared your 母の日 (haha no hi, Mother’s Day) gift yet?

母の日は毎年５月の第２日曜日で、今年は5月12日です (Haha no hi wa maitoshi go-gatsu no dai-ni nichiyōbi de, kotoshi wa go-gatsu jūni-nichi desu, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May every year, and falls on May 12 this year).

Before work kicks up again after the ゴールデンウィーク (gōruden uīku, Golden Week) holidays, you may want to start thinking of how you want to celebrate. 忘れないうちに贈り物を準備しましょう (Wasurenai uchi ni okurimono o junbi shimashō, Let’s prepare a present before we forget).