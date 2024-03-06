In January 2023, Rene Redzepi announced the closing of Noma, his world-famous Copenhagen dining room, the five-time No. 1 winner on the World’s 50 Best restaurant list and one of the hardest tables to book on earth, at the end of 2024.

Now, Noma’s chef and co-owner is giving diners a reprieve — and a new venue to consider. Noma will return to Kyoto for a second residency at the end of the year. The 10-week engagement will once again be at the Ace Hotel Kyoto and run from Oct. 8 to Dec. 18.

And when Redzepi and his team return to Copenhagen, they won’t immediately close the doors to the storied compound. Instead they will extend Noma 2.0 into spring 2025. The chef, who divides the year by three, not four, seasonal menus — Vegetable; Game and Forest; and Ocean — will serve the seafood menu for the last few months before Noma 2.0 ends its run, for real they say, on an undisclosed date.