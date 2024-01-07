Japan and Peru may seem to have little in common, but as Peruvian cuisine has gained global recognition this year, chefs with roots in the South American country are serving up meals to treat Japanese taste buds with a side of history.

With the two countries celebrating 150 years of diplomatic relations in 2023, restauranteurs and members of the Peruvian-Japanese community are also reflecting on how their culinary traditions have evolved through intercultural exchange.

Haruo Kawasaki was just 5 when he moved with his family from Peru's capital Lima to Kanagawa Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo.