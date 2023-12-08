It’s an early Christmas for Tokyo foodies.

In the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2024, announced on Dec. 4, a total of 183 restaurants around the Japanese capital were awarded stars, with a further 127 eateries awarded the lesser (though still admirable) Bib Gourmand designation indicating quality cooking at reasonable prices.

Of the starred restaurants, Tokyo is now home to 12 three-star restaurants, including high-end sushi restaurant Harutaka, which is the newest addition to the city’s three-Michelin-star club.

Among two-star establishments, the Peruvian fusion cuisine at Maz proved stellar enough for chefs Virgilio Martinez and Santiago Fernandez to break into this penultimate tier for the first time. Alongside these two-starred newcomers, 32 other such restaurants dot the Tokyo skyline.

A total of 138 eateries earned one Michelin star for 2024, with 16 receiving their first such accolades.

Compared to last year’s Michelin Guide, which saw Tokyo restaurants awarded a combined 263 stars, 2024’s grand total of 240 could be seen as a step backward for the city’s status as a global food capital. However, with the same number of three-star eateries as the year prior, it’s just as easy to interpret the 2024 accolades as Tokyo’s chefs carrying forward their same high standard for culinary excellence.