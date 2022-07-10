No need to pack your passport or hand luggage when you go for dinner at Maz. But be ready to buckle your metaphorical seat belt: Chef Virgilio Martinez’s first fine dining foray in Japan will transport you to a destination far, far away.
Opened in Akasaka on July 1, Maz is the new offshoot of Central in Lima, Peru, a restaurant renowned globally for its adventurous, creative menus based entirely around Peruvian ingredients and indigenous cooking traditions. Now, after a two-year, pandemic-induced delay, Martinez — together with his energetic, young head chef, Santiago Fernandez — is finally serving his singular cuisine in Tokyo.
