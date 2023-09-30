When the United Nations General Assembly adopted Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, it also recognized that sports were an effective “enabler of sustainable development.” This led to SDGs being promoted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and ongoing sustainable developments in the sports industry.
This month, On: Design looks at two major Japanese sporting goods companies that, in addition to corporate initiatives, have launched unique SDG-inspired projects.
Mizuno, which aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, has developed various environmentally friendly sporting goods, including Wave Neo, its carbon-offset footwear manufactured with recycled and bio-sourced materials. For the past few years, Mizuno has also been working on a new venture that it hopes will attract a wider audience to its sustainability efforts.