A week ahead of the full unveiling of the 2023 edition of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars rankings, the top 51-100 bars across the continent have been announced — with plenty of appreciation for old favorites and stunning newcomers across Japan.

Despite opening last spring, Gold Bar has already secured the No. 56 spot in the list. Located off the lobby of the Toranomon Edition hotel (itself only one year older), this trendy spot boasts aesthetics as equally captivating as its cocktails — both of which managed to impress reviewers enough to earn Japan’s top spot in the back half of the 2023 rankings.

Toranomon’s Gold Bar has menus, cocktails and more that must be seen — and tasted — to be believed. | COURTESY OF GOLD BAR