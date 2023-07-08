An independent “vegan director,” Azumi Yamanaka, 42, consults with organizations on how to operate in accordance with vegan choices. Having lived as a vegan for 15 years, she recognizes the challenges veganism faces in Japan and is working to promote a fairer and more sustainable animal-friendly nation.
1. Why did you become vegan? The primary reason is that I really love animals, and I don’t want to harm them. Personally, I don’t understand the difference between human life and animal life — even bugs.
2. How long have you been a vegan? I’ve been vegan for 15 years, but even before that I was brought up as a vegetarian by my mother. Choosing to become fully vegan just really allowed me to close the gap between my values and actions.
