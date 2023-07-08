  • Azumi Yamanaka’s Instagram account is full of colorful, stylish photos of the self-branded vegan director. She says she wants to project an image that runs counter to what many Japanese people believe a sustainable lifestyle to be. | COURTESY OF AZUMI YAMANAKA
    Azumi Yamanaka’s Instagram account is full of colorful, stylish photos of the self-branded vegan director. She says she wants to project an image that runs counter to what many Japanese people believe a sustainable lifestyle to be. | COURTESY OF AZUMI YAMANAKA

An independent “vegan director,” Azumi Yamanaka, 42, consults with organizations on how to operate in accordance with vegan choices. Having lived as a vegan for 15 years, she recognizes the challenges veganism faces in Japan and is working to promote a fairer and more sustainable animal-friendly nation.

1. Why did you become vegan? The primary reason is that I really love animals, and I don’t want to harm them. Personally, I don’t understand the difference between human life and animal life — even bugs.

2. How long have you been a vegan? I’ve been vegan for 15 years, but even before that I was brought up as a vegetarian by my mother. Choosing to become fully vegan just really allowed me to close the gap between my values and actions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW