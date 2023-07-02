The culinary world has a new top dog.

At the 2023 edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, held on June 20 in Valencia, Spain, the top accolade was claimed by Central, in Lima, the fine-dining flagship for the innovative Peruvian cuisine of chef-owners Virgilio Martinez and his wife, Pia Leon.

Although their win was in no way unexpected — for the past seven years, Central has been a fixture in the top six spots of the rankings, rising to second place in 2022 — this highly popular result still represents a welcome change of flavor for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.