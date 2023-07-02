  • Held in a stylish complex including an opera house and performing arts center, the 2023 World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony included a few surprises for perennial contenders. | COURTESY OF DAVID HOLBROOK
    Held in a stylish complex including an opera house and performing arts center, the 2023 World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony included a few surprises for perennial contenders. | COURTESY OF DAVID HOLBROOK

Valencia, Spain – The culinary world has a new top dog.

At the 2023 edition of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, held on June 20 in Valencia, Spain, the top accolade was claimed by Central, in Lima, the fine-dining flagship for the innovative Peruvian cuisine of chef-owners Virgilio Martinez and his wife, Pia Leon.

Although their win was in no way unexpected — for the past seven years, Central has been a fixture in the top six spots of the rankings, rising to second place in 2022 — this highly popular result still represents a welcome change of flavor for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW