  • For many parts of Japan not served by public transit, driving yourself is the only way to see sites truly off the beaten path. | REBECCA SAUNDERS
    For many parts of Japan not served by public transit, driving yourself is the only way to see sites truly off the beaten path. | REBECCA SAUNDERS

Before I could escape the city, I had to relearn how to drive. The rental car was an automatic (pretty much standard in Japan), and I am used to driving manual. I couldn’t remember how to drive the thing! My foot kept slamming on the brake. On that first wet Friday morning, I was a particularly dangerous driver.

Before I set out for Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, I drove myself to a church car park where I took some time practicing, remembering advice from my dad to keep my left foot firmly tucked away from the pedals. Otherwise I’d be slamming on the brake the whole time, thinking it was the clutch pedal. I finally managed to cruise out of town, later than planned but still with city pop playing and breeze in my hair.

It would be my first time heading off on the open road since earning my Japanese driving license. I felt like I had to make the most of it and hit the road.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW