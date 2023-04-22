Just as the weather’s warming up, along comes a reason to spend the rest of spring inside: On May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases to the world.

Last week, Nintendo unveiled presumably the final cinematic trailer for the game, and while the Zelda series can arguably lay claim to a number of milestone achievements in gaming history, breaking new narrative ground is not necessarily among them. Like its 2017 predecessor, Breath of the Wild, the hero, Link, explores a forsaken land, the heroine, Princess Zelda, pleads for his aid and a villainous entity threatens all.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Nintendo seems to say with its storytelling, which is why what we’ve seen so far from Tears of the Kingdom’s gameplay is so riveting.