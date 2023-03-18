The season of renewal is upon us — that time of the year when the weather gets brighter, gardens bloom into color and many decide to spruce up the home after a good, old-fashioned spring clean. On: Design looks at a few ideas to refresh interiors with spring colors and a sense of orderliness.

New old things

When Masanori Ito established Yes Inc. as a recycling program in 2017, it was in response to his personal dismay at discovering that many discarded household items in Toyama Prefecture were not only vintage but also still in relatively good condition. Now, the initiative focuses on colorfully repurposing two traditional Japanese objects that often find themselves in landfills: paulownia wood tansu chests and hand-carved kibori kuma (wooden bear sculptures) from Hokkaido.