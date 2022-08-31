Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of hit action role-playing title “Elden Ring,” via a third-party allotment of new shares, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa said Wednesday.
Following the transaction, which will raise ¥36.4 billion ($263 million), units of Tencent Holdings and Sony Group will hold 16.25% and 14.09%, respectively, with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.
