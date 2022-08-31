  • A unit of Tencent will take a minority stake in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of hit action role-playing title 'Elden Ring,' the latest investment in Japan by Chinese gaming giant. | REUTERS
    A unit of Tencent will take a minority stake in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring," the latest investment in Japan by Chinese gaming giant. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of hit action role-playing title “Elden Ring,” via a third-party allotment of new shares, FromSoftware parent Kadokawa said Wednesday.

Following the transaction, which will raise ¥36.4 billion ($263 million), units of Tencent Holdings and Sony Group will hold 16.25% and 14.09%, respectively, with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,