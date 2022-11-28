  • From left: Giles Goddard, Kinsey Burke and Mark Lentz of game studio Chuhai Labs. Based in Kyoto, the indie company is one of a growing number of such studios in the city. | ERTUG SAYIN
    From left: Giles Goddard, Kinsey Burke and Mark Lentz of game studio Chuhai Labs. Based in Kyoto, the indie company is one of a growing number of such studios in the city. | ERTUG SAYIN
  • SHARE

Kyoto – Giles Goddard was one of the first Western employees ever to work at Nintendo’s Kyoto headquarters; today, his outlook on what a video game studio should look like stemmed from that experience.

“I do all the things that Nintendo didn’t do, and I don’t do any of the things they did do,” says Goddard, 51, from the first floor of Chuhai Labs, the game studio and publisher he helped found in the same city as his old company.

“There were lots of things that happened every day I didn’t have a choice over. It was like a factory. I didn’t like that.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW