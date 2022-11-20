Indian cuisine in Japan begins with an approximation once removed. It was British merchants who supplied Japan with its first taste of food from the subcontinent in the form of curry in the late-19th century. That curry was very much a British thing, born of ready-made powder — a spice combo that suited Western tastes for exotica that eschewed authenticity for uniform flavor.

This was welcomed in Japan as one of many hip, new dishes comprising yōshoku (Western cuisine) since, as far as Japanese people were concerned, it hailed from Britain. Paired with rice, the meal was dubbed raisu karē, later karē raisu.