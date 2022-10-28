  • Japanese kids tend to celebrate Halloween at school-run parties rather than go trick-or-treating. A great costume is still essential, though. | GETTY IMAGES
This probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone but when you’re trying to talk about your Halloween plans in Japanese, the main verb you’ll need to know is 着る (kiru, to wear).

While mainly used with what you wear, 着る isn’t limited to clothing. You can 恩に着る (on ni kiru, feel indebted) when you’re grateful to someone, or you can “wear” someone else’s 罪 (tsumi, guilt), as in 罪を着る (tsumi o kiru, to take the blame). Using the passive form reverses the sentiment: 罪を着せる (Tsumi o kiseru) will have you pinning blame or a crime on someone else.

