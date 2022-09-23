  • 'Senkō' (sticks of incense) burn in front of a 'Butsudan' (Buddhist altar) as part of Japanese customs surrounding funerals. | GETTY IMAGES
    "Senkō" (sticks of incense) burn in front of a "Butsudan" (Buddhist altar) as part of Japanese customs surrounding funerals. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Wherever you stand on the 国葬 (kokusō, state funeral) for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which takes place Sept. 27, the event will present a slew of new vocabulary terms.

Although the 国葬 will be a nonreligious affair, more than 90% of funeral services in Japan are conducted in accordance with Buddhist customs. If you’re invited to an お葬式 (o-sōshiki, funeral), there are a number of basic phrases and specific etiquette that you should familiarize yourself with beforehand.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,