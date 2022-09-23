Wherever you stand on the 国葬 (kokusō, state funeral) for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which takes place Sept. 27, the event will present a slew of new vocabulary terms.
Although the 国葬 will be a nonreligious affair, more than 90% of funeral services in Japan are conducted in accordance with Buddhist customs. If you’re invited to an お葬式 (o-sōshiki, funeral), there are a number of basic phrases and specific etiquette that you should familiarize yourself with beforehand.
