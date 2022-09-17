To Leon Miyachi Pearl, better known as the rapper Miyachi, convenience stores aren’t simply places to buy snacks and drinks. The importance of these chains goes much deeper.

“What I’ve always liked about konbini (convenience stores) is that they are communal spots,” says Miyachi as he and I sit in a cafe in Shibuya. “Not every one is like that, but look at the Family Mart in Dogenzaka, or some of the other shops in this neighborhood. When you go there, it has that vibe. When you can tap into the local scene, you’re tapping into the bloodline of what’s going on.”