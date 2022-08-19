  • A Japanese kitchen is chock-full of vocabulary that is both common and useful. | GETTY IMAGES
Every time I come across a new recipe in Japanese, I find I have a bunch of new vocabulary to learn. Whether that involves a cooking technique or some utensil I’ve never heard of, it’s always a surprise.

Most recently, while cooking something new at a friend’s house, I realized I didn’t know the Japanese word for “wok.” So I just described it as チャーハンや中華料理を作る時に使う大きいフライパン (chāhan ya chūkaryōri o tsukuru toki ni tsukau ōkii furaipan, a big frying pan you use when cooking fried rice and other Chinese food).

