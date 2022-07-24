  • First sauteed, then marinated, this chilled dish is a cool blend of rich flavor. | MAKIKO ITOH
    First sauteed, then marinated, this chilled dish is a cool blend of rich flavor. | MAKIKO ITOH
  • SHARE

Appetites tend to lag in high heat and humidity, which is why cold or chilled dishes are so refreshing. But who can go a full summer eating nothing but salads and smoothies?

Meet yakibitashi, food that is first sauteed or grilled before soaking in a marinade (hitashi) and served cold. Perfect with cold noodles or rice, this dish combines the best of both worlds.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)