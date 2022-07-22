  • Masaichi Sato explains the ins and outs of an archaeological dig in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture. His specific area of interest is with the Jomon cultures of ancient Japan. |
Masaichi Sato, 63, is an archaeologist, researcher and the Curator of the Najomon Museum in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture. For most of his life he has worked to uncover the secrets of the Jomon, who are commonly considered to be the first organized societies in Japan.

1. How does one become an archaeologist? First you must attend university, but fieldwork is equally important.

