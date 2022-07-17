  • 'One wrong swing of the arm will mess up your throw, which is what makes it fun,' says three-time national disc golf champion Rika Takaki. | KYODO
    “One wrong swing of the arm will mess up your throw, which is what makes it fun,” says three-time national disc golf champion Rika Takaki. | KYODO

Disc golf is attracting players from all walks of life in Japan, with the frisbee-flinging sport proving a hit with people seeking an accessible but challenging outdoor activity during the pandemic.

The no-frills sport became an escape for many Japanese looking to get out in the fresh air and enjoy some of the fun aspects of conventional golf without the stuffy, rules-focused atmosphere of many courses and clubs.

