    As a child, Nick Smith decided to go 100% into skateboarding. Once he mastered the ollie, he began picking up tricks in no time. | COURTESY OF NICK SMITH
Nick Smith, was born in California and grew up mainly in Nagasaki. He runs his own computer graphics and design company in Japan called Picnix, but he’s had a passion for skateboarding since he was a child. Smith recently launched DzNutz to develop innovative new skateboard hardware.

1. What is your strongest memory from growing up in Nagasaki? I remember it was during Golden Week and I saw a family at a park, actually playing with their kids. I never really saw that in America when I was young, so that made a huge impression on me in regards to what family means in Japan.

