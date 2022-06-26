Nick Smith, was born in California and grew up mainly in Nagasaki. He runs his own computer graphics and design company in Japan called Picnix, but he’s had a passion for skateboarding since he was a child. Smith recently launched DzNutz to develop innovative new skateboard hardware.

1. What is your strongest memory from growing up in Nagasaki? I remember it was during Golden Week and I saw a family at a park, actually playing with their kids. I never really saw that in America when I was young, so that made a huge impression on me in regards to what family means in Japan.