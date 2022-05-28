Natsumi Yamada, 36, has been the co-president of Tokyo Rainbow Pride since October 2019. The group organizes parades, panel discussions and various online activities to connect with the LGBTQ community in Japan — many of which will take place in June, which is Pride Month around the world.
1. How did you get involved with Tokyo Rainbow Pride? In 2012, a friend of mine invited me to join as a volunteer. Actually, she ended up not joining the parade but I did and stayed ever since.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.