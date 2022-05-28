  • After two years of online events due to the pandemic, Tokyo Rainbow Pride brought back the Pride Parade this year. Natsumi Yamada (center) was able to hold the banner at the front of the procession. | COURTESY TOKYO RAINBOW PRIDE
    After two years of online events due to the pandemic, Tokyo Rainbow Pride brought back the Pride Parade this year. Natsumi Yamada (center) was able to hold the banner at the front of the procession. | COURTESY TOKYO RAINBOW PRIDE
  • SHARE

Natsumi Yamada, 36, has been the co-president of Tokyo Rainbow Pride since October 2019. The group organizes parades, panel discussions and various online activities to connect with the LGBTQ community in Japan — many of which will take place in June, which is Pride Month around the world.

1. How did you get involved with Tokyo Rainbow Pride? In 2012, a friend of mine invited me to join as a volunteer. Actually, she ended up not joining the parade but I did and stayed ever since.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,