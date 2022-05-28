Natsumi Yamada, 36, has been the co-president of Tokyo Rainbow Pride since October 2019. The group organizes parades, panel discussions and various online activities to connect with the LGBTQ community in Japan — many of which will take place in June, which is Pride Month around the world.

1. How did you get involved with Tokyo Rainbow Pride? In 2012, a friend of mine invited me to join as a volunteer. Actually, she ended up not joining the parade but I did and stayed ever since.