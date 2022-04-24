Kristopher Kwiatek, 43, is the lead administrator at Kadena High School in Okinawa, the largest DoDEA (Department of Defense Educational Activity) high school in the DoDEA Pacific Region. He has served as principal there since December 2015 after a stint as principal of Kadena Middle School.

1. When did you realize you wanted to go into education as a career? My original plan was to finish out four years in the air force and go back to the United States to study medicine. After taking some college classes, though, I realized teaching was my calling and that I wanted to be an elementary school teacher. I went on to teach kindergarten in Detroit before returning to Japan where I taught kindergarten and fifth grade on Yokota Air Force Base.

2. Where are you from? I was born in Jackson, Michigan, but spent most of my childhood in Traverse City, Michigan.

3. Why did you join the air force rather than go straight to university? I wanted to get some experience traveling and money for college.

4. Was it a good decision in hindsight? When I look back on it, I don’t know. There was so much uncertainty when I transitioned out of the military back to life in Michigan as a teacher. But it has been great being a part of the DoDEA for so many years.

Look, we all have in our heads this plan on how life is supposed to work out. It almost never goes as planned, but if you keep working hard, you usually end up somewhere pretty good that you may not have expected. For me, that’s Okinawa.

5. How big is the DoDEA? Massive! Let me look it up. DoDEA operates 160 schools in eight districts located in 11 foreign countries, seven states and two territories across 10 time zones. There are nearly 900,000 military-connected children worldwide of which more than 66,000 are enrolled in DoDEA schools and served by more than 8,000 educators. Like I said, massive.

6. Where have you lived and worked through your career? As an educator and principal: Detroit, Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Seoul and Daegu in South Korea, and finally here in Okinawa.

7. Do you miss any of those places? I miss Korean culture and the food, of course. Korea was a hard place to live in the first year, but as my daughters and I learned to embrace the cultural differences it became amazing.

8. Do you have control over where you are assigned as an educator with the DoDEA? I signed a transportation agreement, so I can be assigned wherever and whenever needed.

9. What do you enjoy most about living in Okinawa? The culture and people. There’s a word in Okinawan, “churasan,” which basically means “beautiful” and describes the islands and the way of life here. I feel it. I don’t plan on leaving.

10. What is a typical day like for you? Wake up early and drive to Kadena to meet and greet students. Check in to ensure teachers are supported in their classrooms. Work with parents, teachers, counselors and students throughout the day. Attend extracurricular events, like athletics. Execute the school budget.

11. You have children of your own? Yes, three daughters and one son.

12. Did they attend Kadena or DoDEA schools? My three daughters are all DoDEA graduates and my son attends a Japanese preschool. One of my daughters recently graduated from Michigan State University and is living in the U.S. The rest are all living here with me in Okinawa.

13. How did their childhoods differ from your own? My kids, having lived in Japan, Korea and Okinawa, have been exposed to so much more socially and culturally than I was growing up in northern Michigan. It’s the thing I’m most proud of in life — that my kids have had rich cultural experiences living in other countries.

14. What’s different about kids who grow up in multiple countries like your children? “Third-culture kids” or kids who grow up around the military — many of them also have blended, multiracial families — they are just so resilient and well-prepared for life anywhere in the world.

15. What is your biggest daily challenge as a principal? One of the biggest challenges as a principal is time! I wish I had more time to visit classrooms and attend every event, but you have to be very strategic in planning how much time you spend in each room and at each event and with each person. It requires flexibility and you have to be able to adapt to unexpected situations.

16. How can parents help educators? In general, you see a lot of involvement in early childhood. If parents can stay connected on that level even as their kids go through middle and high school it changes everything. Teens often push back a bit and it becomes less cool for your parents to be involved in the PTA or sports. But if parents can push through that resistance both they and their kids will see real benefits. Stay involved!

17. What is one thing people should know about the lives of students educated and living on base? Military-connected children are resilient and very good at adapting to new environments.

18. What’s the strangest situation you’ve had to resolve as a principal? The strangest situation I have worked through by far is COVID-19. It really affected everything about how we educate students. It changed how teachers and students communicated completely. Now, trying to reintegrate, where we all have safety protocol and social distance rules — or going back and forth because of new waves — it has all been so tough. Social and emotional support is key.

19. If you could do it all over again, what would you change? I would have learned more Japanese. I’ve lived overseas for over 20 years and am not a fluent speaker. I am getting better and more confident now thanks to my wife, Rumi, and our son, but I really wish I would have taken more Japanese college classes or even started earlier.

20. For those considering a career in education, what advice do you have? My advice for anyone wanting to start a career in education would be to make sure you really enjoy working with children, no matter what the age. Each age group brings something special and is rewarding in its own way. Teaching is not natural to everyone and you will know in your heart if you are meant for it. Don’t shy away from asking current teachers’ advice or for guidance and find a strong mentor to help you in the classroom as you begin your journey.

Kadena High School is an American high school on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa City, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, and is administered by Department of Defense Education Activity. Opened in 1981, the school is for English-speaking American military dependents. It is run under the supervision of the Okinawa Department of Defense Dependents Schools District. The views expressed in this interview are those of Principal Kwiatek and do not reflect the views or policies of DoDEA.

