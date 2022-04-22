The recent overseas success of “はじめてのおつかい” (“Hajimete no Otsukai”), better known as “Old Enough!” on Netflix, has people talking about Japanese TV again. Of course, バラエティ番組 (baraeti bangumi, variety shows) tend to dominate the airwaves here, programs hosted by various お笑いタレント (o-warai tarento, comedic talents [comedians]) that often introduce the kinds of skill challenges that put the “weird” in “weird Japan.”

There is a subgenre of those shows, however, that tests people’s knowledge rather than their skills. Popular クイズバラエティ番組 (kuizu baraeti bangumi, quiz shows) include Fuji Television’s “ネプリーグ” (“Nepu Rīgu,” “Nep-League”), “99人の壁” (“Kyūjūkyū-nin no Kabe,” “The Ninety-nine Walls”) and “潜在能力テスト” (“Senzai Nōryoku Tesuto,” “Latent Ability Test”), as well as TV Asahi’s “クイズプレゼンバラエティ ー Qさま!!” (“Kuizu Purezen Baraeti — Q-sama!!,” “Quiz Presentation Variety — Q-sama!!”).

The questions presented on these programs can range from general information about history or culture to really specific knowledge about train networks. Themes and guests will change, but the question format tends to be similar across all shows.

As a non-native Japanese speaker, quiz shows can seem impossible to engage with at first. However, they’re a fun way to improve your own linguistic skills, as well as bone up on your general knowledge about Japan.

Similar to Western quiz shows like “Jeopardy!,” the Japanese versions are designed to be challenging enough to make it tough for 解答者 (kaitōsha, contestants) and チャレンジャー (charenjā, challengers) to win, but easy enough so that the at-home audience will get some of the answers. And, after watching way too many クイズバラエティ番組, I began to notice a pattern in the types of questions that appear. The same tricky kanji readings, 四字熟語 (yojijukugo, four kanji-compounds), idioms and facts about Japan come up again and again.

The ability to read and write kanji isn’t just a challenge that bedevils Japanese learners; native speakers are tested on their kanji skills in all types of forums. You’d think only the most obscure readings would pop up on most quiz shows, but you’d be surprised at how many everyday kanji are used in questions.

One common subset of kanji used on the shows are those associated with foreign countries. Nowadays, we see those names written in katakana, but many have kanji. Can you guess any of the ones below? Here are two hints: Try to sound out the kanji rather than conclude what they are from their meanings. Also, the first kanji in that last word has been in the news a lot as of late:

独逸 加奈陀 露西亜

Everyday items that now use katakana but also have kanji make for frequent questions on quiz shows, too. Can you guess any of these? One hint is that they all have something to do with drinks:

珈琲 麦酒 硝子

If you were able to guess those ones, here are a few more difficult kanji terms that are usually written in katakana:

甘蕉 洋墨 洋杯

Difficult kanji for flora and fauna are also commonly used in these quizzes. You may not come across them in your daily life, but if you go to the zoo you’ll often see them. Two of my favorites are 海豚 (iruka), which literally reads as “sea pig” but means “dolphin,” and 土竜 (mogura), which isn’t a “ground dragon” but a “mole.”

四字熟語 are so popular on quiz shows that I was able to make a collection of over 50 of them just by watching. Listed below are three of my favorites.

言語道断 (Gongo dōdan) literally means “shut off from the path of words” but actually means “outrageous,” because you’re so shocked you’re at a loss for words. 再三再四 (Saisan saishi) literally means “again a third time, again a fourth” but is used to mean “repeatedly” because you’re doing something over and over and over again. Finally, 右往左往 (uō saō) means “going around in confusion” because you’re going this way and that way — in other words, all over the place.

These quizzes aren’t all about kanji, though. Idioms are another topic that pop up often enough that knowing them should help your score. For example, I learned the idiom 犬も歩けば棒に当たる (inu mo arukeba bō ni ataru), which literally translates as “even a dog that walks will be hit with a stick.” It’s used to convey the idea that taking action will result in some kind of outcome — good or bad.

A little nicer is 笑う門には福来る (warau kado niwa fuku kitaru). This means “fortune comes to those who smile.” Another one is 人の振り見て我が振り直せ (hito no furimite, wa ga furinaose), which literally translates as “see how others act and correct your own actions,” but means you should learn from others in terms of both what they do well and what they do poorly.

Finally, a large portion of the questions on quiz shows cover general knowledge about Japan. These random facts won’t necessarily help you on your Japanese tests, but they sure do make for great conversation starters. For instance, I learned that the ward with the 一番高い (ichiban takai, most expensive) one-room apartments in Tokyo is Minato (¥136,000 per month!).

解答者 are also quizzed on etiquette. One of the most recent episodes of “潜在能力テスト” had a whole section on the topic, and I learned that putting the lid back on your miso soup bowl the same way you received it is the polite way of indicating you have finished.

You won’t win any Grade A beef or expensive melons like the 解答者 on TV, but you never lose by learning something new about Japan.

Answers for the readings for the kanji in the text:

独逸 (Doitsu, Germany) 加奈陀 (Kanada, Canada) 露西亜 (Roshia, Russia)

珈琲 (kōhī, coffee) 麦酒 (bīru, beer) 硝子 (garasu, glass)

甘蕉 (banana, banana) 洋墨 (inku, ink) 洋杯 (koppu, cup)