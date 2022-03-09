When Masachika Nakato and his partner, Mika, began selling their craft beer at the weekly Eat Local Kobe farmers market, little did they know it was the first big step in realizing their dream of a true local brew.

The couple founded their craft beer brewery In Tha Door Brewing in 2015 when the idea of craft beer was still a relatively new concept in Kobe. They were on the lookout for new opportunities to showcase their work when a customer mentioned that they should check out the market. The two went for a visit. They liked the laid-back vibe and the philosophy — all Kobe, all the time — and soon had a stall of their own. Not only did they find more customers, but they started meeting farmers and fellow producers.

“We had no idea so many farms existed in Kobe,” Mika says. “Our first reaction was, ‘Wow! They’re just like us,’ trying to create something that could only be made here.”

One of those was Shinji Inada of Inada Bee Garden, located in northern Kobe. Set up in the stall next to In Tha Door Brewing one Saturday morning, the two vendors chatted, and the conversation eventually turned to how they might work together. The resulting brew, Inada Honey Saison, soon followed. Looking back, the Nakatos peg this as the first in what would become the Kobe Local Beer Project.

“We’d never done anything like that before but it was really inspiring,” says head brewer Masachika. “We realized we wanted to do more collaborations like that.”

Shoko Morimoto started growing hops in 2017 on Mount Rokko, a 30-minute drive from Kobe.

Since that first delicious experiment, In Tha Door Brewing has partnered with upward of 17 growers and producers for beers that incorporate things like bread, mint, tomatoes and black beans among others. In return, the brewery shares some of the beer as well as spent grains with farmers for use on their fields. The Nakatos see it as a way to forward their dream of creating a distinctly Kobe beer that also supports their fellow producers.

“Farmers have so much delicious produce, but they often have small amounts because they are small operations like us,” says Mika. “It can be hard to find a buyer for these amounts or if the produce is B-grade and unsellable. For us none of that is a problem, and we help each other. It’s a new beer for us and a way for them to sell their produce. Also,” Mika adds with a laugh, “many of them like beer, so we get to drink it together.”

In Tha Door’s brews are also distinct for their use of Kobe groundwater, usually considered the purview of sake brewers. And as word spread about their endeavors to partner with local growers and producers, they were approached by area restaurants and shops interested in offering their beer.

Momentum was building around the brewery and these collaborations, but it wasn’t until 2018 when the Nakatos decided it needed something more formal. They began to work with a local organic barley farmer to make the malt for some small batch beers, and they dubbed their efforts the Kobe Local Beer Project.

“‘Project’ sounds really formal,” says Mika, “but it helps people understand what we are doing. For us, it’s very informal, something we just want to enjoy, something we like doing.”

Another grower, Shoko Morimoto, started growing hops in 2017 when the Nakatos visited her vegetable farm after meeting her at the market. Set high on Mount Rokko, part of the range of mountains that forms a steep backdrop to Kobe, Morimoto’s farm is only a 30-minute drive from the city center but feels a world away. Colder year round and less humid, it is ideal for growing hop bines, which prefer a more temperate climate than that afforded to farms lower down. Last year, Morimoto grew 45 kilograms for the beer project and plans to increase that amount this year with the help of other members of her village.

“There are many empty fields there, and people are happy to see them used and help when they can,” says Morimoto. “Other farmers often offer me the use of the land they don’t use, and because hops like a lot of room, it works well.”

The Nakatos brew upward of 9,000 liters of beer a year with roughly 2,000 to 3,000 liters of that for the Kobe Local Beer Project. While it may seem like a drop in the beer barrel, such partnerships are part of what the founders of Eat Local Kobe had in mind when they started the market eight years ago. These kinds of ventures keep local farmland in production, increase regional food self-sufficiency, and create local jobs. According to Takako Ohyama, CEO at circular design company fog, inc. and founder of elab, a circular economy model hub in Tokyo, collaborations like Kobe Local Beer Project make for a diversified and strong local economy.

“If we cooperate and form groups,” says Ohyama, “we can create an economy that can be sustained. It in turn creates a strong tie to the place and each other, so together we work to make this place, our community, better and more sustainable economically and environmentally.”

Studies have also found that beer, consumed in moderation, can play a pivotal role in community and economic development. A 2020 study by the European Brewers Association found that one job in a brewery created 16 outside jobs in everything from agriculture to supply chains to serving the beer to thirsty patrons.

For the Nakatos, though, the project isn’t about making money. Their objective is to foster community and create a way of life truly rooted in “local” that they can enjoy with their neighbors.

“There is only one taste like this in the world,” says Mika. “It’s good to have a local taste, to work face-to-face, and to know the people we work with in our community. It’s also really fun.”

