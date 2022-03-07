Name: Alana Bonzi

Title: Co-founder and Representative Co-Director of the SEGO Initiative

URL: http://www.segoinitiative.org/

Birthplace: Trinidad (also a naturalized Canadian)

Time in Japan: 26 years (since 1996)

What inspired you to move from your initial project, the Fujisawa Beach Clean, to launching the SEGO Initiative as a not-for-profit?

Alana Bonzi | © SEGO INITIATIVE

The seeds were sown in 2009 and it was launched in 2014, so it took about five years. The idea actually came from our corporate supporters. They said, “We love the grassroots activity, we love what you do — wouldn’t it be great if you could do other activities and have a structure around it.” So we thought, “OK, yes!” I think it is fair to say we were early adopters of CSR (corporate social responsibility) in that respect.

What are your main activities?

It has evolved into three key pillars: volunteering through the beach clean ups, public education via citizen science and art, and reconnecting to the marine environment via sailing. The third pillar ties in with Michel’s role as the Japan representative of Tiwal, a French manufacturer of small dinghies. We wanted to see how we could incorporate this into what we were doing — you can actually go out onto on to the water and understand your place in this beautiful and fragile marine environment. We are all about making connections — hearts, minds and nature.

What does the name “SEGO” mean?

We started with all kinds of things but we tried to come up with an umbrella that would capture the ideas we wanted. The English version stands for sustainability, environment/education, global citizen and open minds/outdoor. The name also reflects the sea, and it works in French, too!

As the founder of a not-for-profit that promotes care for the marine environment, what are your own favorite beaches?

If I go back to the Caribbean, then it’s the beaches back in Trinidad, and in Canada it’s the Great Lakes. When we go to France, it is the Mediterranean because Michel grew up there. During our time in Japan, when we lived in Kagoshima (before coming to Fujisawa) we liked the small local beaches in Akune city. They’re all beaches where we have roots. In fact, we are thinking of incorporating this idea into a future workshop as “What’s your water.”

Do you have a motto in life or a quote that has inspired you?

There are two that come to mind: One is “If your dreams do not scare you, they aren’t big enough.” (Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia and the first elected female head of state in Africa). The other is “Be kind to yourself and to each other.”

For the full article, please visit: https://sustainable.japantimes.com/lr