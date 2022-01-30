The founder of a youth movement advocating sexual and reproductive health and rights in Japan is on a mission to improve access to emergency contraception for women nationwide.

Kazuko Fukuda, founder of Nandenaino (Why don’t we have it?), says the emergence of COVID-19 has raised the profile of gender issues in Japan, providing health organizations with a golden opportunity to push for increased education on women’s reproductive rights.

“We’re getting more attention from the authorities than we’ve ever had before,” Fukuda says.

According to the Japan Family Planning Association, just 2.6% of women currently take birth-control medication, with condoms and the withdrawal method most commonly used by sexually active couples to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Morning-after pills are available but they’re expensive compared to other countries, costing between ¥6,000 and ¥20,000 and only distributed to those who are able to provide a doctor’s prescription.

Abortion pills are not currently available in Japan.

Fukuda, 27, has first-hand experience of the options that are available to women overseas, leaving Japan to study in Sweden in 2016. She found the experience abroad surprisingly liberating.

“I didn’t feel judged anymore,” Fukuda says. “Asking for birth-control pills in Japan is publicly admitting that you are sexually active and this is frowned upon for women in Japanese society. In the eyes of the men, including doctors during consultations, we are seen as women obsessed with sex.”

Now based in Rwanda, where she works at the U.N. Population Fund as a program analyst, Fukuda continues to keep an eye on the situation back home.

She says Nandenaino will continue its education outreach programs and attempts to improve access to morning-after pills. The organization also wants health authorities to approve abortion pills in Japan, as well as give women access to an abortion without first having to obtain the written consent of the father.

The Maternal Health Act stipulates that doctors must obtain the consent of the woman and her spouse when carrying out an abortion. If a woman seeking an abortion is unmarried, many medical institutions insist on obtaining the man’s consent in fear of possible lawsuits — an unimaginable situation if the pregnancy is the result of a sexual assault.

In 2020, a woman in an abusive relationship was denied access to an abortion by several medical institutions because she was unable to get consent for the procedure from her partner. Following subsequent criticism of the case from advocacy groups, the health ministry last year ruled that consent of a partner or spouse isn’t required for an abortion in cases of domestic violence.

Despite such progress, Fukuda says that more can be done to improve basic education surrounding sexual health.

Practically speaking, it’s expensive for many young women to be taking regular birth-control pills, costing between ¥2,000 and ¥3,000 every month.

And then there’s the need to break down the social stigma associated with taking birth-control pills.

“Influenced by a strict hygiene policy after the Meiji Restoration as well as shifting gender roles in more modern times, independent and sexually active women were believed to be abnormal,” says Sakie Niwa, a gynecologist in Nagoya. “Shame set in and, even nowadays, such a mindset is unfortunately still strong.”

It also doesn’t seem to matter what age a woman might be, Fukuda says.

“I have received a number of messages from women in their 40s who are desperate because they have already raised children and didn’t want to be pregnant again,” Fukuda says. “However, they don’t know how to say ‘no’ to their husbands.”

Birth-control pills (left) and morning-after pills (right) are prohibitively expensive in Japan compared to many other developed countries. | GETTY IMAGES

With COVID-19 restrictions and related anxieties preventing many women from accessing health services when they need it most, authorities have shown a little more openness in embracing change.

In October, Fukuda joined Pilcon head Asuka Someya and Sakiko Enmi, an obstetrician who has been a vocal advocate for better access to oral contraceptives, to give a presentation on reproductive rights at the health ministry.

“It was encouraging that they would invite young women such as us to speak to them,” Fukuda says.

Even so, the trio still have some way to go to shift entrenched attitudes in the health system, with one senior member of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology reportedly saying he feared that young people would abuse the morning-after pill if it became too readily available.

Someya says birth-control issues are important as they’re directly related to the country’s abortion rate.

According to data compiled by Pilcon, about 19,000 abortions are performed on women under the age of 20 each year in Japan, with around 160,000 abortions in total carried out annually.

Abortions in Japan are not cheap, with medical institutions charging between ¥100,000 and ¥200,000 for a procedure to be carried out.

“Some women have a child because they were not sufficiently informed or could not afford to pay for the abortion procedure,” Someya says.

Someya says the introduction of abortion pills, which were first approved in France in 1988 and are now available in more than 70 countries worldwide, could help to reduce expenses, noting that the cost of a pill overseas was typically less than ¥1,000.

The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology recently reported that 41% of gynecologists were against the introduction of abortion pills, although the group didn’t wish to commit to making such medication available free of charge.

“The society said that a pill would cost about ¥100,000,” Fukuda says. “Nobody will be able to afford such medication at this rate. We need it to be accessible.”

The health ministry is currently preparing to conduct a new survey on the need for contraception in Japan.

Reproductive rights advocates, however, argue that they already have the data from multiple sources and such moves are merely kicking the can down the road unnecessarily.

U.K. pharmaceutical company Linepharma applied to the health ministry for approval of two abortion pills in December — mifepristone and misoprostol — but warned that the approval process could take at least a year to complete.

Fukuda worries about the practical impact of such delays on women in Japan, especially as it took more than 40 years for authorities to approve birth-control pills in the first place.

“While everybody keeps discussing the issue, I see tons of women who can’t access those pills,” she says. “We talk about the glass ceiling as a way to have people change their mindset, but it feels more like stone than glass. It’s incredibly hard to break through.”