My favorite Japanese movie is a cult classic. You’d assume from that opening I’m embarking on a “Binging With Babish” cinema homage, but quite the opposite. Juzo Itami’s “Tampopo” (1985) opened my eyes to why it is so hard to nail the nuance of a good bowl of ramen in the confines of the home kitchen (or a 500-word recipe). Of course I’ve tried, as I suspect many have.

The inherent paradox is that the simpler a dish seems, the harder it is to get right. Even with an interest in slow food, I am happily resigned to leaving ramen to the craftspeople, who execute the dish for less profit than their dedication deserves.

When I have done noodles at home, I have had more success with the bolder tantanmen. As I played with various nut butters, all of which were individually in my breakfast rotation, it struck me that they could be combined into a toast topping. Having enrolled loved ones as beta tasters, I am willing to out myself as the punchline of a David Chang quip about toast lovers and suggest that, when combined, many common ingredients make a conversation-worthy and uncommonly delicious topping.

This recipe might seem simple, but it’s become a staple for me at breakfast, especially if I want a spicy start to the day. To help it transition into a light lunch or dinner, simply fry ground pork or crisp bacon in sesame oil with seasoning and add it on top, perhaps even with a fried egg, and then finish with the assorted nuts and seeds.

The nut butter mix can also be made in bulk and kept refrigerated for about a week. If toast isn’t your thing, this quick addition can make a big flavor difference to the blandest of cup noodles, instead.

Prep: 5 mins.; cook: 5-10 mins.

Makes 2 slices of toast

• 1 teaspoon peanut butter (smooth or creamy)

• 1 teaspoon almond butter

• 1 teaspoon nerigoma sesame paste or tahini

• ½ teaspoon tobanjan Chinese chili bean paste

• 2 slices of your favorite bread

• Butter (optional)

• Assorted nuts (pecan, almond, cashew)

• Assorted seeds (sesame, sunflower, pumpkin)

• Rāyu chili oil

1. Mix the peanut and almond butters, nerigoma and tobanjan pastes together in a bowl.

2. Toast the slices of bread, and butter if desired.

3. Split the nut butter paste mix between the two slices.

4. Top with nuts, seeds and chili oil, or even a bit of your favorite hot sauce.

