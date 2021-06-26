Karashi-su-miso sauce combines sour (su, vinegar), salty (miso) and spicy (karashi mustard) elements. Smooth and thick, it makes a terrific dip or sauce for raw, grilled, blanched or steamed vegetables, and poached or broiled chicken or fish and seafood, too. Or, stir in a spoonful of olive oil (for Mediterranean overtones) or sesame oil (which adds an Asian accent) to convert the sauce into a salad dressing to drizzle over mixed greens.

Makes about ¼ cup of sauce to serve 4

Prep: 10 mins.

• 2 tablespoons kome su (rice vinegar)

• ¼ teaspoon karashi (mustard)

• 3 tablespoons Saikyo white miso (sweet, light-colored miso)

• A drop of usukuchi (light colored) soy sauce OR a pinch of salt, optional

1. In a small bowl, stir the mustard into the vinegar.

2. Add the miso to the bowl, stirring until smooth and thick. Some brands of light miso are very sweet. Taste, and adjust if necessary, with a few drops of usukuchi shoyu or a pinch of salt. If you find the sauce too intense, thin with a few drops of water or broth.

3. Serve with raw vegetables as a dip or spoon as a sauce over poached fish or meat. Refrigerate whatever you don’t use right away. The sauce will keep for up to a week.

