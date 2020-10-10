A dessert doesn’t have to be mind-blowing to hit the spot, but it can be beneficial when a sweet has layers to it, like this new line of fall-themed treats available in Shibuya.

On the ninth floor of the Shibuya Modi building, Cheese Dish Factory primarily serves up dishes centered around rich fondue. But cheese is certainly not exempt from the dessert world, and Cheese Dish is currently offering a Tart Parfait Mont Blanc. The autumn-appropriate creation comes in four varieties — marron and tiramisu (¥880 before tax), berry and berry (¥820 before tax), fromage and rare cheese (¥780 before tax) and green tea and black kinako toasted soybean (¥780 before tax).

If that already sounds like a lot, understand each one has even more — cheese, fruit, nuts — layered inside the baked shell. But strangely, it’s not too much: The sweetness melds nicely with the rich taste of the cheese, while those with fruit mixed in — that double-berry offering — have an additional, pleasant tartness. If you have enough room in your stomach to fit one of these in after dinner, Cheese Dish Factory’s tarts certainly leave an impression.

