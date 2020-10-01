A bit of Hawaii has come to Japan with the opening of The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama on Sept. 23 in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai 21 district.

The hotel is a branch of The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, which was established in 1964, and the first of its global expansion projects.

“Our mission is making a hotel that Yokohama citizens love,’’ President of Resorttrust Inc. Ariyoshi Fushimi said during the opening ceremony. “This is the first Kahala hotel in Japan. We would like guests to enjoy staying with us.’’

The 14-story hotel has 146 rooms, including nine suites, as well as a 347-square-meter grand ballroom and 132-square-meter ballroom. Every guest room is at least 47 square meters or larger.

The Sky Lobby on the 14th floor features a pair of luxury Swarovski chandeliers, hallmarks of The Kahala Hotel & Resort. The motif of the chandeliers comes from the mahiole (Hawaiian feather helmet) of Kamehameha I and the pair symbolize the new values and era to celebrate the new start of Kahala.

For dining, The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama boasts Italian restaurant Ozio, Japanese restaurant Hama and teppanyaki Hama. The goal of the three restaurants is to create a “new standard of cuisine that Yokohama has never experienced,’’ through the collaboration of creative ideas and traditional styles.

Guests can enjoy the flavors and tastes of Hawaii, as well as experience the vibrant Yokohama Bay area with a stay at The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama

https://thekahala.jp/yokohama/