JR北海道は31日、札幌市東区の車両基地で既存の特急列車のデザインや内装を刷新し、観光列車や繁忙期の臨時列車、イベント列車などとして活用する多目的車両「はまなす編成」を報道陣に公開した。
製造費は5両で約20億円かけた。外観はハマナスの花のピンクを配色し、フリースペースとして使われる予定の1号車にはラウンジや掘りごたつのある個室を設置。地域の特産品を販売するカウンターなども設けた。全車両にコンセントがあり、無線LANを提供する。
同社は10月、1880年に北海道で鉄道が開業してから140年を記念し、団体ツアーではまなす編成を初投入する予定。
Words and phrases
JR北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido Railway Company
31日 (さんじゅういちにち) the 31st
札幌市 (さっぽろし) city of Sapporo
東区 (ひがしく) Higashi Ward
車両基地 (しゃりょうきち) railway yard
既存(きぞん)の existing
特急列車 (とっきゅうれっしゃ) limited express train
デザイン design
内装 (ないそう) interior
刷新(さっしん)する to refurbish
観光列車 (かんこうれっしゃ) sightseeing train
繁忙期 (はんぼうき) busy season
臨時列車 (りんじれっしゃ) extra train, special train
イベント event
など and others, etc.
〜として as ～
活用(かつよう)する to utilize, to use
多目的 (たもくてき) multipurpose
はまなす hamanasu [Ramanas rose, the official flower of Hokkaido]
編成 (へんせい) the composition of a train, a train [ex.: 10両編成 would be a 10-car train]
報道陣 (ほうどうじん) press corp
公開(こうかい)する to publicize, to unveil
製造費 (せいぞうひ) production expenses
5両 (ごりょう) five cars
約 (やく) approximately
20億円 (にじゅうおくえん) ¥2 billion
かける to invest
外観 (がいかん) exterior appearance
花 (はな) flower
ピンク pink
配色(はいしょく)する to arrange color
フリースペース free space
使(つか)う to use
予定 (よてい) plan
1号車 (いちごうしゃ) Car No. 1, front carriage
ラウンジ lounge
掘(ほ)りごたつ sunken kotatsu [a kotatsu is a small table with an electric heater underneath and covered by a quilt]
個室 (こしつ) private room
設置(せっち)する to install
地域(ちいき)の regional, local
特産品 (とくさんひん) specialty
販売(はんばい)する to sell
カウンター counter
設(もう)ける to set up
全 (ぜん) all
コンセント electric outlet
無線 (むせん) wireless
提供(ていきょう)する to provide
同社 (どうしゃ) the same company [Hokkaido Railway]
10月 (じゅうがつ) October
1880年 (せんはっぴゃくはちじゅうねん) year 1880
鉄道 (てつどう) railroad
開業(かいぎょう)する
〜から since ～
140年 (ひゃくよんじゅうねん) 140 years
記念(きねん)する to commemorate
団体(だんたい)ツアー group tour
初投入(はつとうにゅう)する to put into service for the first time, to debut
Quick questions
1) 「はまなす編成」はどのように作られましたか？
2) 1号車には何が設置されていますか？
3) 何を記念して作られた車両ですか？
Translation
The Hokkaido Railway Co. opened to the press corp on the 31st, the “Hamanasu Train” — a multipurpose vehicle that will be used as an events train, a special train in peak season and a tourism train. The design and interiors were refurbished from a pre-existing limited express at a railway yard in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward.
The production costs for five carriages came to ¥2 billion. (The train’s) exterior has been colored the pink of the hamanasu flower and, in the front carriage, which is to be used as a free space, there was a lounge, a private compartment and a hori-gotatsu installed. Also set up were a counter to sell area specialties as well as some other things. All the carriages have electrical outlets and wireless LAN is provided.
Hokkaido Railway, in October, has scheduled the “Hamanasu” to debut with a group tour to commemorate 140 years since its railways in Hokkaido opened for business in (November) 1880.
Answers
1) How was the “Hamanasu Train” created?
札幌市東区の車両基地で既存の特急列車のデザインや内装を刷新した。
By remodeling the design and interior of an existing express train at the railway yard in Higashi Ward, Sapporo.
2) What has been installed in the front carriage?
ラウンジや掘りごたつのある個室、地域の特産品を販売するカウンターなど。
A lounge, a private compartment with a heated “kotatsu” table with a sunken floor, a counter to sell local specialties, etc.
3) What was the train made to commemorate?
1880年に北海道で鉄道が開業してから140年を記念して作られた。
The train was made to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the opening of the Hokkaido railroad service in 1880.